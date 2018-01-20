USAA offering no-interest payroll advance loans to military members during shutdown

USAA logo (Photo: Custom)

When the federal government shut down on Friday night, one of the first questions in San Antonio was how it would affect the military. Members of the military were paid on January 15, with the next scheduled paycheck hitting on February 1.

USAA says they are prepared to offer a no-interest payroll advance loan to our military members in the event of the shutdown disrupting military pay on February 1.

In addition, USAA is offering a number of other solutions, such as special payment arrangements, to help members who find themselves in financial distress due to a disruption in federal payments.

If a funding agreement is not reached and a disruption in military pay seems likely, USAA will email eligible members with information about how to sign up.

For more information, visit the FAQ page on USAA's website.

