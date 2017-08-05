U.N. imposes strong economic sanctions on North Korean exports worth over $1 billion

The United Nations Security Council on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution to significantly increase economic sanctions against North Korea worth one-third of its exports in an effort to rein in Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile program.

China, which holds enormous economic leverage against North Korea, joined the other members of the council in the 15-0 vote.

Nikki Haley, ambassador to the U.N. for the United States, which drafted the resolution, said the vote "put the North Korean dictator on notice" and represented a "strong, united step holding North Korea accountable for its behavior."

The sanctions, worth $1 billion, were aimed at North Korea's vital trade in minerals and seafood export.

Last month, North Korea tested two ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States.

