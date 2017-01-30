WUSA
Trumps travel ban leads to protest at Texas A&M University

President Trump's executive order signed last week temporarily bans many from travel. There was a protest on A&M's campus.

Kerrie Hall, KAGS 12:26 AM. EST January 31, 2017

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Lawmakers and demonstrators across the US continue to speak out against President Donald Trump's executive order on immigrants and refugees. 

Over a thousand Texas A&M students, faculty and supporters from the local community joined together in solidarity against the travel ban executive order President Trump put in place. 

The demonstration lasted for a little over two hours as protestors marched through campus with signs and chants in support of the local Muslim community. 

(© 2017 KAGS)


