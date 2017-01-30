Trumps travel ban leads to protest at Texas A&M University

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Lawmakers and demonstrators across the US continue to speak out against President Donald Trump's executive order on immigrants and refugees.

Over a thousand Texas A&M students, faculty and supporters from the local community joined together in solidarity against the travel ban executive order President Trump put in place.

The demonstration lasted for a little over two hours as protestors marched through campus with signs and chants in support of the local Muslim community.

