Service on Red line suspended due to train derailment

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Train service is suspended between Dupont Circle and Judiciary Square due to a train derailment outside Farragut North on the Red line, Metro officials said.

Around 60 passengers were on board when the train derailed just before 7 a.m. outside Farragut North station. No injuries have been reported and everybody has been evacuated from the train.

Bus shuttles are currently bridging the following stations: Dupont Circle, Farragut North, Metro Center, Gallery Place and Judiciary Sq.

Riders should expect delays in both directions. Red line trains are running every 15 to 20 minutes from other stations, officials stated.

Riders should consider using the Green line as an alternate between Fort Totten and Gallery Place. Use the Orange/Silver and Blue lines as alternates between Metro Center and Farragut West.

Red Line: Train service suspended btwn Dupont Circle & Judiciary Sq due to a train derailment outside Farragut North. Shuttles available. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) January 15, 2018

Scene of metro derailment outside Farragut North. Parts of redline closed. First responders not letting anyone down. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/Ckn0EWp3NA — Marcella Robertson (@Marcella_Rob) January 15, 2018

© 2018 WUSA-TV