Today is National Hot Dog Day! Find freebies, deals on dogs

Barbecue grilled hot dog with french fries (Photo: VankaD, VankaD)

Time for another made-up food holiday.

Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day, which means restaurants across the country have free or discounted dogs.

The National Hot Dog and Sausage Councilestimates Americans will eat 7 billion hot dogs between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day.

July 19 also is National Daiquiri Day and the month of July is National Hot Dog Month, National Ice Cream Month, National Grilling Month, National Horseradish Month, National Baked Bean Month, etc.

Here are the best deals for July 19:

Burger King: Hot dogs are 79 cents each through July 31 at participating locations. Find locations here.

Circle K: Hot dogs are on sale for $1 through July 23 for National Hot Dog Week at participating southeast locations. Find locations here.

Hwy 55 Burgers: Hot dogs are 99 cents each at participating Hwy 55 restaurants who are members of the My Hwy 55 Rewards program and all guests who download the app. This dine-in offer is limited to two per guest. You also get a free milkshake for downloading the app. Find locations here.

Love's Travel Stop: Get a free hot dog or roller grill item when you show this coupon all day Wednesday. Limit one per customer. Find locations here.

Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers: At participating locations, the giveaway is lasting a week. With this coupon, which you can print or show on your smartphone, get one free hot dog or roller grill menu item of your choice July 19 through 26 at participating locations. No purchase is required and limit one coupon per person per day. Find locations here.

Sonic Drive-In: All-American Hot Dogs and Chili Cheese Coneys are $1 all day at participating locations. Find locations here.

