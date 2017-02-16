Thousands skip work and school for #DayWithoutImmigrants

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - They're calling it #DayWithoutImmigrants. Scores of restaurants, construction companies and cleaning services closed to counter President Trump's immigration crackdown.



Thousands of immigrants took the day off in D.C. and around the country to remind Americans how important they are to the economy.

At the Pentagon, the Burger King, Taco Bell, Sbarro, a Starbucks and a half dozen other restaurants all closed because too few workers showed up.

Celebrity Chef Jose Andres' closed Jaleo and his other restaurants in solidarity with staffers. Andres famously tangled with President Trump during the campaign when he labeled Mexicans rapists. But the Spanish immigrant restaurant owner is far from alone.

Hundreds of migrants and their supporters marched from Mt. Pleasant to the White House.

"We're asking for justice for all Latinos. For all people who come from other places," said Licia Allreagh as she held a giant banner.



The march was blasted across social media, where many people weighed in to support the President's crackdown. Critics said the problem is not immigration, but illegal immigration.



Ivonne Miranda isn't buying it.

"Outside of Native Americans or the Indians, we're all migrants. This is the land of migrants."



At the Upper Northwest coffee shop and market, Little Red Fox, three prep cooks called out for the Day With No Immigrants. But not before leaving a note with all the work they'd done ahead of time.

"It feels like we're a small family and we're all supporting each other and that's what small business is all about," said owner Matt Carr. He kept the market open, but is donating a portion of his proceeds to Ayuda, a non-profit that helps migrants.



In Mt. Pleasant, Nelly Romero closed the Taqueria that supports her and her extended family, even though she's only owned the place for 15 days.

"If all immigrants are together, we make it strong. We are strong," she said.

Plenty of immigrants did turn up for work today despite the protests. Even in Mt Pleasant, one of the centers of Latino and immigrant culture in D.C., there were plenty of stores and restaurants open. And the McDonalds on Wisconsin Ave was open with lines no longer than usual.

