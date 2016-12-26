Thousands of Sailors, Marines return home for the holidays

USS Wasp returns to Naval Station Norfolk on Dec. 24, 2016. (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- More than 4,000 Sailors and Marines returned from deployment on Christmas Eve.

The Sailors and Marines were serving in the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group.

The USS Wasp and USS San Antonio returned to Naval Station Norfolk, while the USS Whidbey Island arrived at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek - Fort Story.

While on deployment the crews operated in Europe and the Middle East conducting maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts, and supporting Operation Odyssey Lightning in Sirte, Libya.