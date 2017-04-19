Teen arrested after allegedly dropping F-bomb in public

An F-bomb landed an 18-year-old in jail and now he could spend more than a month behind bars.
Deputies in Louisiana arrested Jared Dylan Smith after they say he yelled the profanity next to a 75-year-old woman and quote, "clearly disturbed her peace."
No one else heard it, and Smith denies it happened, but he was arrested and spent a night in jail.
He was released on $200 bond.
In Louisiana, the penalty for disturbing the peace is up to 90 days in jail, and a $100 fine.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
