Teen arrested after allegedly dropping F-bomb in public

It could happen to a Louisiana teen.

WTSP 7:46 AM. EDT April 19, 2017

An F-bomb landed an 18-year-old in jail and now he could spend more than a month behind bars.

Deputies in Louisiana arrested Jared Dylan Smith after they say he yelled the profanity next to a 75-year-old woman and quote, "clearly disturbed her peace."

No one else heard it, and Smith denies it happened, but he was arrested and spent a night in jail.
He was released on $200 bond.

In Louisiana, the penalty for disturbing the peace is up to 90 days in jail, and a $100 fine. 

 

