Officials: Teen accused of beheading mom in US illegally

Oliver Mauricio Funes Machada (NBC News) (Photo: WXIA)

According to authorities, the teen accused of beheading his mom in North Carolina earlier this week is in the United States illegally. Eighteen-year-old Oliver Mauricio Funes Machada has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

The 18-year-old is accused of beheading his mother on Monday. He told the 911 dispatcher he had killed his mother because he felt like it according to search warrants authorities released Wednesday.

Franklin County Sheriff's deputies responded to the home in Zebulon, NC, Monday afternoon after the teen called 911 and said he had stabbed his mother "like eight times" while his 4-year-old sister and 2-year-old brother were at home.

Authorities said Funes Machada had decapitated his mother, Yesenia Funez Beatriz Machado, 35, with what appeared to be a large butcher knife. When deputies arrived at the home, Funes Machada walked out of the home with what appeared to be a large butcher knife in one hand and her head in another.

"When they arrived, he was with the decapitation in his hand, and it was a gruesome scene," said Franklin County Sheriff Kent Winstead.

Deputies said Funes Machada placed the head on the ground and was taken into custody. The body was found inside the home.

At Funes Machada's first court appearance, authorities said they would evaluate his mental state. According to court documents, Funes Machada was taking medication for a mental health condition.

According to Raleigh NBC station WRAL, authorities said Funes Machada is in the United States illegally, but if convicted to a life sentence, he would serve a prison sentence in this country. He is originally from Honduras and is not a US citizen. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations has issued a detainer on the teen.

Funes Machada was appointed an attorney by the court, and his next court date was scheduled for March 14.



