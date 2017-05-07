Teacher fired after dragging young student at Ohio school

Joseph Shorokey, CEO of Alta Care Group, which administers Alta Head Start, said the teacher's behavior was inexcusable and would not be tolerated. Youngstown schools

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -– An Ohio preschool teacher has been fired after she was photographed dragging a young student down a hallway, CBS affiliate WKBN in Youngstown reports.

The teacher was an employee with Alta Head Start, a program that works with Youngstown City Schools and serves 845 students up to 5 years old.

Another teacher witnessed a colleague pulling the child down the hallway by the arm and snapped a photo of the incident. The teacher then alerted the school's administrators, Youngstown City Schools spokeswoman Denise Dick tells CBS News.

The school district told the teacher not to return following the incident.

Joseph Shorokey, CEO of Alta Care Group, which administers Alta Head Start, said the teacher's behavior was inexcusable and would not be tolerated.

"These fine teachers and aides should not be unfairly portrayed as anything less because of the person who was terminated," Shorokey said in a statement Thursday, according to WKBN.

Alta Head Start issued an apology to the child's parent on Tuesday and extended their apology to the community.

