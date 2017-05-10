TCU 14-year-old will be youngest college grad ever in North Texas

FORT WORTH- It's finals week at Texas Christian University.

It isn't hard to spot hundreds of students darting from their dorm room, to the library, to their exam, and then repeating the exhausting cycle again and again.

But one senior spent his Tuesday afternoon in front of a camera, explaining with a big grin just what the heck he's actually doing on Saturday.

"Well, I'm graduating. I feel like I've sort of grown up a little bit," said Carson Huey-You.

The irony of that statement isn't lost on Carson. He's 14.

"I was actually home schooled until I was five. Then, I went to private school," he said.

Four years ago, Carson stepped onto TCU's campus as an undergraduate freshman.

He quickly found a mentor in fellow physics lover Dr. Magnus Rittby, a longtime professor.

"You may have seen Doogie Howser or something on TV, and thought this was a genius child. I wasn't sure what would happen," said Rittby.

It wasn't long before the pair began to accomplish significant research, though.

Rittby says his student's youth has actually been a huge advantage when tackling the theories behind quantum physics.

"Being playful is a plus. That way you can find out things that other people can't because they're too suck in their ways," says the professor.

News 8 checked with other North Texas colleges like UNT, UTA, SMU and Dallas Baptist. None of them have ever graduated a student as young as Carson.

The larger University of Texas system, based in Austin, was still working to track down the age of its youngest ever graduate as of Tuesday evening.

Aside from a physics major, Carson studied Chinese as a minor. He'll return to TCU in the fall to begin graduate coursework.

"I want to get a PH.d eventually, then do research, and maybe a bit of teaching," he said.

When he returns to campus, Carson won't be alone.

His younger brother is enrolling as a freshman this summer. Cannan Carson is only 11.

"He wants to do a double major. We're proud of him," said Carson.

© 2017 WFAA-TV