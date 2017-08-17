TAMU students fundraise for first African American statue

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The campus of Texas A&M is filled with many statues that represent the rich history of the University, and now students at a&m are on a mission to add to that history by bringing the first African American statue to the campus.

“We're starting the process of trying to get a statue of Mathew Gaines here at Texas A&M,” said Texas A&M student Michael Buse.

Matthew Gaines is a former slave turned state senator and was a key part of the creation of Texas a&m university, which is why organizers feel having a statue of Gaines would add to the history of the University.



“There is no representation of any people of color who were involved in the creation of Texas A&M, it's all white men, so we think it’s time for that representation of our narrative to come into fruition,” said Buse.



Oliver Sadberry graduated from Texas A&M in 1971 and now works as the curator at Brazos Valley African American Museum.

“The contribution of African Americans to A&M is significant,” said Sadberry.

Sadberry says that given Matthew Gaines contribution to the creation of Texas A&M and his history of promoting education, it only makes sense for a statue of him and other minority figures to be added to the campus.

“It was part of the Morrill Land Grant, and he was such an advocate for education that he was pushing for equal education for everybody,” said Sadberry.

Event organizers say that there are still channels that they must go through with the University to get the statue on campus, but they hope that it will allow everyone to appreciate the history that is incorporated at Texas A&M.

“I am hoping that it will start a conversation on the diverse nature of the people who helped stat this university and drive that into the diverse nature of this university in the present and going into the future,” said Buse.

B-T-H-O hate organizers have partnered with Aggieland Outfitters and every BTHO Hate t-shirt sold will give five dollars to the groups fundraising efforts.







