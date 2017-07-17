Taco Bell customer goes on destructive rampage

NORTH SMITHFIELD, Rhode Island (CBS/WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

According to North Smithfield police, the man became irate due to a food order at the Taco Bell on Rt. 146 Thursday night and proceeded to knock monitors and other items off the counter.

Police are working to track him down.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the North Smithfield Police Department at (401) 752-1212.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.