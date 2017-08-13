WUSA
Close

SUV carrying grill blows up when woman lights cigarette

WKMG , WTSP 6:23 AM. EDT August 14, 2017

ORLANDO, Fla. - A propane tank being hauled in an SUV exploded Sunday afternoon when a passenger lit a cigarette while the vehicle was in front of the entrance to the Central Florida Fairgrounds, Orlando police said.

The Orlando Police Department said a driver and a passenger were driving a Kia Sorento with a barbecue grill inside.

Police said the grill, which was turned on, had a propane tank attached that was open and connected.

The passenger in the front seat lit a cigarette, police said, and that's when the explosion happened.

Police said the vehicle was severely damaged, and the driver and passenger were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and burns.

%INLINE%

WKMG


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories