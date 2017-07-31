Study: Working moms put in a 98-hour week

Personal finance site WalletHub recently ranked the best and worst states for working moms. (Photo: Thinkstock)

A new study finds many working moms put in more combined hours between the workplace and home over the course of one week than most people do in two weeks at their traditional jobs.

A survey of 2,000 mothers with kids between the ages of 5 and 12 finds most moms average a 14-hour day, or a 98-hour work week. Mothers tend to "clock in" for their duties by 6:23am on average, and then continue with career and family responsibilies through about 8:31pm.

Four-in-ten moms said the week feels like a never-ending series of tasks to complete.

The study, commissioned by the makers of Welch's Grape Juice, also looked at what helps working moms get through the week. Netflix and wine were among the top the survey responses for "life-saving must-haves," along with wet wipes, iPads, drive-thru meals, grandparents, and reliable babysitters.

The survey found most moms averaged only about a hour and seven minutes to themselves.

