Student says she was raped by classmate inside school

South Houston High School (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas - A mother claims her daughter was raped at South Houston High School and blames school officials for not keeping her child safe.

“I had an undying feeling, like a feeling in my gut that something bad was going to happen at this school,” said the mother.

The alleged assault occurred on December 16, 2016, the last day of school before the winter break.

According to the 14-year-old victim, an older male classmate forced her into the boy’s restroom and raped her.

“I didn’t have no control of what was happening to me,” the victim said. “I couldn’t stop what was happening.”

The mom claims her daughter had been the victim of bullying for several months.

Ten days prior to the alleged assault, the mother applied to have her daughter transferred to another school but the transfer was denied.

A letter from the school district said there wasn’t a good enough reason.

“I would have thought that would have been priority, when you talk about the safety and well-being of a child and it wasn’t taken seriously,” said the mother.

Art Del Barrior, the Director of Communication for the school district released the following statement: “Pasadena ISD places student safety as a top priority. Pasadena ISD Police are actively investigating an alleged sexual assault of a female student by a male student in a restroom at South Houston High School. This is an active investigation; no other details are available at this time.”

The victim has been homeschooled ever since the alleged assault.

She says she doesn’t want to return. “I don’t want to go back. If I had a choice which I do, I would chose not to go back.”

The suspect in the alleged rape is currently locked up on unrelated charges.