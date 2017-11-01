Spurs bring back Tony Parker after rehab stint in G-League

Oct 6, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker (left) watches from the bench during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Soobum Im, Soobum Im)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - The San Antonio Spurs have recalled Tony Parker from their G-League affiliate.

The move comes one week after the veteran point guard started working out with the Austin Spurs as part of his rehab program.

Parker is working his way back from a ruptured left quadriceps tendon that he suffered during last spring's Western Conference semifinals.

It's unclear if Parker will play Thursday night when defending champion Golden State visits San Antonio for one of this season's biggest games.

Coach Gregg Popovich said last weekend Parker would not rejoin the team until he was 100 percent.

The Spurs have lost three straight after starting 4-0. Parker has averaged 16.2 points and 5.8 assists in 1,143 career games and has won four NBA titles.

© 2017 Associated Press