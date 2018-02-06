SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center: Live coverage

The SpaceX Falcon Heavy rests on Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on February 5, 2018, ahead of its demonstration mission. Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: JIM WATSON, This content is subject to copyright.)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- The inaugural launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket will be a close "go" or "no go" situation.

Although a brilliant blue sky over NASA's Kennedy Space Center makes for a picture-perfect launch day, winds off the ground and in the rocket's path have been strong all afternoon. Officials now project a 3:45 p.m. launch time, and there's reason to be optimistic: Falcon Heavy is being loaded with fuel.

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk around noon tweeted about the strong winds aloft: “Upper atmosphere winds currently 20% above max allowable load. Holding for an hour to allow winds to diminish. #FalconHeavy”

A launch window is set from 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, but several delays pushed the timing close to toward the end of the window. A scrub today means it's possible Falcon Heavy could launch during a window Wednesday.

Photos: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket sits at NASA launch pad

Follow along with 10News' team of reporters and photographers covering the event on Twitter. At launch, stick around WTSP.com for live coverage or visit our 10News Facebook page.

Can't see the tweets below? Click or tap here.

A Twitter List by 10NewsWTSP

Download the 10News mobile app for all things Falcon Heavy, plus instant alerts at launch.

Watch SpaceX's live coverage of the Falcon Heavy launch -- click or tap here if you do not see the player:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV