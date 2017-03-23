Social media comes to the rescue of a Luling girl trying to save her mom

LULING, La. -- When seven-year-old Ter'ion Mitchell heard her mother calling to her Wednesday morning, it wasn't for school.

"She said 'Ter'ion, Terrence' and then I jumped up," Mitchell said.

She knew something was wrong.

"She was in the tub; I saw her fall down," Mitchell said.

Ter'ion and her brother said they helped their mom to the couch.

"She was throwing up, and then she stopped and she laid back down," Mitchell said.

Ter'ion's mom, Shanique Morgan, said she must have blacked out at the time. But Ter'ion stayed calm and used all the resources she could think of.

"I picked up the phone and I tried to call somebody, but it wouldn't work," Mitchell said.

She tried another phone, but still, no one picked up. Unsure what kind of help her mother needed, Mitchell jumped on Facebook and pleaded for help from her mother's account.

She wrote: "This is Ter'ion, my mom needs help."

Within seconds, someone saw the post and came over.

"And the ambulance came," Mitchell said.

Paramedics took Mitchell's mom to the hospital, and while doctors made sure she was okay, they say they're still not sure what went wrong.

"I'm doing much much better," Morgan said.

Why didn't Mitchell dial 911? She said she thought 911 was for police, but says no she know and will dial it next time in an emergency.

"I feel much better because my mom is okay," Mitchell said with a smile.

For a daughter who is used to taking care of her siblings, looking after her mother this time made all the difference.

