Christmas spirit shines bright in boy's X-Ray

BLOUNT COUNTY, TENN. - This year, Christmas spirit literally shines brightly inside an East Tennessee boy who accidentally swallowed a snowman figurine.

"I used to like snowmen. That changed, well, because I swallowed one," said 12-year-old Aiden Tilley.

Aiden says he was messing around with the one inch tall and a few millimeters thick snowman in his room, when the accident happened.

"I put it in my mouth and I was going to spit it out but it's a lot heavier than I thought and it got stuck in my throat," said Aiden.

He rushed downstairs to tell his mom and dad. He says he was equally worried about his health and his parent's reaction.

"Immediately I was like, please go tell your dad. I was frustrated," said Aiden's mom, Mandi Tilley.

"I just didn't believe him. Who swallows a snowman you know?" said Aiden's dad, Johnathan Tilley.

After a series of calls to emergency rooms and doctors' offices, the Tilley's ended up at Foothills Pediatric the following morning. Doctors decided an X-Ray was needed.

"Sure enough the X-Ray technician came back and said that's definitely a snowman with a top hat," said Mandi.

Doctors explained that the snowman shines so bright in the X-Ray because it is made of metal.

"Everything you can think about a snowman you can see right there," said Johnathan.

Doctors say Aiden is going to be fine, and the snowman is small enough to pass naturally.

Aiden feels perfectly fine. However, he and his family now have a slight aversion to snowmen.

"Small snowmen, we're going to avoid those," said Mandi.

Aiden has certainly learned his lesson.

"Snowmen are bad, and don't put things in your mouth," said Aiden.

The Tilley family plans on commemorating this "funny accident" by making it their Christmas card in 2017.