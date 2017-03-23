Smile: A simple request from the Colorado man who penned his own obituary

George Bolvin wrote his own obituary. It said he didn't want a funeral. He wants people to remember him with smiles. (Courtesy of Shani Ablicki)

LONGMONT, COLO. - It's not every day that we see an obituary that makes us smile. It’s not every day that you see one that stops you in your tracks and makes you think a bit differently about the life you live.

But Wednesday, an obituary was published in the Longmont Times-Call that did just that.

George Boivin passed away on Sunday. He was 91-years-old. He was so loved by his family, but before he died, George wrote his own obituary, with a really simple message.

“I have prepaid my funeral and decided that I would write my own obituary.

I am going to be cremated and my ashes will be buried in the family plot in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison, ME with my wife and daughter.

There will be no church, funeral or memorial service.

If you would like to honor my memory, take a close friend or relative out for coffee, lunch or dinner and SMILE, I will be there.

I have dedicated my retirement to making people smile. To do this I tell them I am going to use ESP to program their mind to smile every time they see my face.

As I will no longer be around, I have found a highly qualified replacement; every time you see his face you will think of 'George' and smile.”

It wasn't about what George accomplished in his life, or who he left behind. It was how he wanted people to remember him.

His family told Next he had two big plans every day: find a place to have breakfast and a place to have lunch. That’s where he would make friends, and where he would make people laugh. George would listen to people’s stories and tell his own in return.

He was also a joy to be around at his independent living facility. He would give the manager a smiley face sticker every time he turned in his rent.

Little did George know, he was already making people smile. She saved the stickers and posted them on her desk. She sent a picture of her desk with the stickers once she heard about George’s passing.

He had his obituary planned out for a while. He gave it to the Ahlberg Funeral home in 2010. They sent 9NEWS the original copy Wednesday and said, in 40 years of running a funeral home, they had never seen an obituary quite like this one.

George had two children, two grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. And, per his wish, written down in 2010, he will be buried in Madison, Maine, with his wife and his daughter.

