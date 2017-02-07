Skeletons may be first colonists in St. Augustine

Skeleton found in St. Augustine in February 2017 (Photo: Clark, Jessica, WTLV)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Hurricane Matthew damaged the floor of a wine shop in the Fiesta Mall in downtown St. Augustine.

The wine shop recently closed, and the owner of the building, David White, wanted to replace to floor. He also gave the city archeologist, Carl Halbirt, an offer he couldn't refuse: to dig under the floor.

There, Halbirt and his team discovered human remains last week.

"It's a unique opportunity. and I think of it as once in a lifetime," Halbirt said.

First, they found the right elbow of a human skeleton, and then they discovered it was an intact skeleton, complete with a skull and a very nice set of teeth. The crew found a second skull very close to the first.

Outside the building, on Charlotte Street, a leg from another person was discovered as well as another person's skull.

All of this leads Halbirt to believe this site is where of the Church of Los Remedios or the Church of Nuestra Senora de los Remedios.

"It's the oldest parish church that has been documented in the United States," Halbirt noted.

Ellsbeth "Buff" Gordon is an architectural historian. She said, "The mission churches across Florida buried everybody in the church floor. It was consecrated ground, of course."

Based on pottery and ceramics found near the bones, Halbirt estimates these people were buried between 1572 - 1586... just 20 years after St. Augustine was founded in 1565. They could have possibly been on Spanish ships which first came over with St. Augustine's founder, Pedro Menendez.

"So you may be looking at some of the early colonists in St. Augustine's history," Halbirt said.

"This definitely could be some of the first Europeans to settle in North America," Gordon smiled.

For Halbirt and his team -- who typically find pottery, not people -- this is a sobering reminder of the city's history.

"What you're dealing with is people who made St. Augustine what it is. You're in total awe. You want to treat everything with respect, and we are," Halbirt added.

Sometime this week, the state archeologist and a bio-archeolgoist will visit the site. Halbirt said the Catholic church will be contacted so the bodies can be properly buried or given a proper ceremony.

