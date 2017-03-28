Should employers offer menstrual leave?

Some companies are considering a policy to allow women to take time off work for their menstrual cycle. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

If you’re a woman you know the pain that can sometimes come with your menstrual cycle.

Now some companies are recognizing that too, creating a ‘period policy’ and allowing woman to have time off for their menstrual cycle.

According to Self.com, Last week, UK social enterprise company Coexist announced they're creating a period policy,which will allow women employees to take time off while menstruating. Japan has had a nation-wide plan in place for years. Parts of China have similar policies too.

And now Italy is looking at a bill that would give woman time off while no their ‘cycle.’

According to the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the pain associated with menstruation is called dysmenorrhea.

From the ACOG website:

Dysmenorrhea is the most commonly reported menstrual disorder. More than one half of women who menstruate have some pain for 1–2 days each month.

Pain usually occurs right before menstruation starts, as the level of prostaglandins increases in the lining of the uterus. On the first day of the menstrual period, the levels are high. As menstruation continues and the lining of the uterus is shed, the levels decrease.

Pain usually decreases as the levels of prostaglandins decrease.

