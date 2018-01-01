Temporary outage at Customs leads to longer lines

airport security check with passenger walking through metal detector (Photo: jgroup, © james steidl)

A short outage of U.S. Customs and Border Protection systems caused some problems for flyers Monday across the country.

All airports are back on line after a temporary outage of #CBP’s processing systems. During the disruption, CBP had access to national security-related databases and all travelers were screened according to security standards. No indication the disruption was malicious in nature. — CBP (@CustomsBorder) January 2, 2018

Customs and Border Protection issued a statement about the outage, saying:

"CBP took immediate action to address the technology disruption. CBP officers continued to process international travelers using alternative procedures at affected airports. Travelers at some ports of entry experienced longer than usual wait times as CBP officers processed travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security."





One man told Eyewitness News that he and his wife were waiting to board a flight to go on their honeymoon.

"We are trying to make the flight to our honeymoon to go skiing in Lake Tahoe. It boards right now, and we are still outside waiting in this line, so I don't think our chances are very good," the man said.

As of Monday at 9:30 p.m. airport operations returned to normal with fewer delays.

© 2018 WWL-TV