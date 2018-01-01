WUSA
Temporary outage at Customs leads to longer lines

WWLTV.com and Murugi Thande, WWLTV 10:11 PM. EST January 01, 2018

A short outage of U.S. Customs and Border Protection systems caused some problems for flyers Monday across the country.

Customs and Border Protection issued a statement about the outage, saying:

"CBP took immediate action to address the technology disruption. CBP officers continued to process international travelers using alternative procedures at affected airports. Travelers at some ports of entry experienced longer than usual wait times as CBP officers processed travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security."
 


One man told Eyewitness News that he and his wife were waiting to board a flight to go on their honeymoon. 

"We are trying to make the flight to our honeymoon to go skiing in Lake Tahoe. It boards right now, and we are still outside waiting in this line, so I don't think our chances are very good," the man said. 

As of Monday at 9:30 p.m. airport operations returned to normal with fewer delays. 

