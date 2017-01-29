WUSA
Severely injured paramedic walks down the aisle at his wedding

Mike Weske was a paramedic who was seriously injured in helicopter crash last year. Now he has recovered enough to walk down the aisle.

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 12:47 PM. EST January 29, 2017

NISSWA, Minn. - Just weeks before his wedding was scheduled in October Miles Weske was critically injured in a medical helicopter crash on September 17, 2016. Now after months of rehabilitation he defied the odds and walked down the aisle to marry his fiancee Brook Weber on Saturday January 28, 2017.

He was working as a flight paramedic for North Memorial Air Care when the helicopter went down in Alexandria, Minn. severely injuring Miles and two others.

Weber was by his side throughout his ordeal. She is a flight nurse so understands that risks that come with being an emergency worker in the air.

Miles' injures were severe. He had fractured bones in his neck, his ribs, clavicle and legs. He had a traumatic brain injury and his lungs and liver were severely damaged.

Early in his hospital stay he even died with Brook by his side. The doctors were able to shock him back to life and on his way to recovery.

Now he has reached a major milestone in his recovery, walking down the aisle with his bride. 

Photojournalist Kevin Sullivan captured their beautiful day to share with us all.

 

(© 2017 KARE)


