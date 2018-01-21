UPDATE: Police are searching for 37-year-old Richard Concepcion after he is believed to have abducted his 18-month-old son Aaron. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - Police said the 18-month-old boy at the center of an Amber Alert was found safe in Guadalupe County around noon Sunday.

The boy's father and suspect in this case was found "in grave condition" due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This comes after police were searching for a murder suspect who fled the scene of a northwest-side shooting in a white Toyota Tundra with "specialty Bronze Star" license plate GH58MH.

The San Antonio Police Department identified the suspect as 37-year-old Richard Concepcion, and said he fled the scene with his 18-month-old son, Aaron Joseph Concepcion, in his vehicle.

Concepcion is believed to have shot and killed the boy's mother during a child exchange in front of her home.

Police said SAPD Chief William McManus responded to the scene of the homicide investigation around 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 10400 block of Arbor Bluff.

Multiple neighbors told KENS 5 at the scene that they heard five gunshots Sunday morning.

Multiple neighbors say they heard five gunshots. Some have lived in the area more than a decade and say they never expected it in their quiet neighborhoods . @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/G8iyBVIlwG — Adi Guajardo (@KENS5Adi) January 21, 2018

Police also said the truck believed to be involved in the case has "two stickers on the back" of the vehicle. One is reportedly an Alaska sticker and the other shows the Texas "Don't Tread on Me" flag with a snake.

Police said the call originally came in requesting assistance for a child exchange, but then changed to reports of shots fired.

SAPD said the couple has a brief history of issues related to child exchanges over the last few months.

McManus said police believe the issues stem from when Concepcion moved out of the home where the murder happened. It's not clear what Concepcion's mental state is.

Police also confirmed that Concepcion has served in the military, and a photo posted to his Facebook page indicates he recently retired.

More information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest updates.

© 2018 KENS-TV