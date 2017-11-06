(Photo: David M. Russell, ÃÂ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved)

Heads-up CBS Monday prime fans!

The original schedule for November 6 has been revised.

Here is the new line-up from 8-11 p.m.

KEVIN CAN WAIT at 8 p.m.

“The Kevin Crown Affair” – When Kevin and Vanessa try to land a security gig at a toy store, they get sidetracked practicing their new business pitch and wind up locked in the store after hours. Also, Chale is having success working at Enzo’s.

THE BIG BANG THEORY at 8:30 p.m.

“The Birthday Synchronicity”– Howard and Bernadette welcome their new baby and Sheldon and Amy celebrate Amy’s birthday, on a rebroadcast of THE BIG BANG THEORY.

SUPERIOR DONUTS at 9 p.m.

“Is There a Problem, Officer?” – When a video surfaces of Randy being aggressive during a traffic stop, Franco begins to question her capabilities as a police officer. To prove that Randy is a good cop, Arthur agrees to Franco’s request to tail her while she’s on duty, and the night takes a dramatic turn.

9JKL at 9:30 p.m.

"TV MD” – Harry and Judy shower Andrew with attention after he lands a local television gig as a medical correspondent, with help from Josh. Also, when Eve grows frustrated by the lack of boundaries between her in-laws and Andrew, she tries to turn their attention back to Josh.

Mark Feuerstein’s parents, Harvey and Audrey Feuerstein, make cameo appearances.

SCORPION at 10 p.m.

“Go With the Flo(rence)” –While tracking a device that can prevent a nuclear meltdown through the Los Angeles sewers, Walter learns the nuances of listening and not offering advice to Paige. Also, Team Scorpion meets Florence (guest star Tina Majorino), their new neighbor at the garage, after she sends a mix of smelly chemicals through their shared ventilation as a warning to keep the noise down.

© 2017 WUSA-TV