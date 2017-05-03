Powerful new drug Gray Death gaining popularity

Gray Death is a very potent narcotic and getting more popular on the street. KMTV photo

A new drug on the street -- Gray Death -- concerns law enforcement because it is very potent: made of three opiates and heroin or fentanyl.

The drug got its name from its appearance, looking like cement mix.

"We have put out the bulletin to all of the other drug task forces in Ohio,” said Lorain County Detective Jim Larkin.

Larkin said heroin addicts are always chasing a stronger high, no matter the risks.

"Gray Death, why anybody, hey here's some Gray Death, but what do you think is going to happen to you? Why do you think it's called Gray Death?" Larkin said.

"It's amazing to me that they find out one of their friends died from an overdose from the drug and they immediately try to find out where he got it from because they want to try it too,” Larkin said.

Larkin said Gray Death is showing up in the southern United States and could be on the move as drug dealers look to make more money.

"They're having problems down in Georgia with Gray Death because, even though right now it's down in Georgia, it will eventually work its way around the country,” Larkin said.

Larkin said people in their early 20s, teenagers and high schoolers trying heroin and drug cocktails think they're bulletproof.

Ohio is leading the country in overdose deaths.

