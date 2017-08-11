Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots both over $350M

The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have soared to over $350 million. That's a lot of money.

Just three days ago, the Powerball jackpot was at a mere $307 million, which is no record to the $400 million jackpot we saw not too long ago.

Combining the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots equal to a total of over $700 million. $700 million, people.

This is the first time lottery players have a choice of games with jackpots topping $350 million, according to CNBC.

The Georgia Lottery not only provides immense amounts of money prizes but it also puts a lot of money back into Georgia education. This year, the Georgia Lottery transferred a total of $1.1 billion into education alone.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be on Friday at 11:00 p.m. and the Powerball drawing is on Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

If you decide to play then 'let the odds be ever in your favor'. Sorry, I had to.

