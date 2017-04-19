Possible jail time for dropping F-bomb?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Md. parents prank video outrages YouTube viewers
-
Sanctuary cities: Paving the way for gangs?
-
Man allegedly beaten over phone inside Metro car
-
Friend of Steve Stephens speaks out
-
Tree falls, kills man during rush hour in DC
-
Verify: Did Pres. Trump bully a kid at Easter Egg Roll?
-
Tuesday night weather forecast
-
1 dead, 2 injured after Blackhawk helicopter crashes
-
Steve Stephens spoke to his pastor after shooting
-
Verify: What is real in Go Fund Me and what is not?
More Stories
-
Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after jail cell hangingApr 19, 2017, 6:41 a.m.
-
Local man working to help rising number of homeless…Apr 19, 2017, 6:23 a.m.
-
A swing against Sanctuary Cities as Hyattsville becomes oneApr 18, 2017, 11:41 p.m.