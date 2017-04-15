FOUND: Children abducted by mother who threatened to kill them

(Photo: Portsmouth Police)

PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WVEC) - Two children, allegedly taken by their mother who threaten to kill them, have been found, following an Amber Alert Friday evening.

RELATED: Amber Alert issued for 2 kids from Portsmouth, Va.

The Special Victims Unit were searching for 5-year-old Dominique Jarvis and 1 1/2 year old Messiah Jarvis.

The two children had last seen in the 1100 block of Carrington Crescent by their father early Friday morning.

The father has custody of the two children, he received a message from their mother that caused him to worry and contact police. Their initial investigation led them to believe that children remained in immediate danger as long as they were with their mother, 24-year-old Asia Jarvis.

The children were found just after midnight Saturday.

Asia dropped both children off at a relatives home before taking off. Police are still searching for her.

13News Now spoke to a few of Asia Jarvis's family members. They claim that police have it all wrong, and that the children were safe with the mother, it is the father who is causing problems.

Lavante Jarvis, the children's uncle, told 13News Now "The mother got the kids she just keeping the kids out of danger from the father, he went and pressed charges on her. I don't know why he do that."

Asia currently has two warrants on file for felony abduction.

"If they're with their momma they safe," said Lavante. "If they're with him they in danger, ya feel me?"

© 2017 WVEC-TV