Va. women delegates featured on Time magazine cover

(WUSA9) - Some local women candidates, who were inspired to run for office by the first Women's March one year ago, are gracing the cover of the latest Time magazine.

The cover calls the women the Avengers.

TIME's new cover: First they marched. Now a record number of women are running for office https://t.co/7Gh9sb1zbu pic.twitter.com/xeu0c5SPL6 — TIME (@TIME) January 18, 2018

Eight of Virginia's 11 new Democratic women delegates are on the cover.

The second ever Women's March will take place Sunday January 21, 2018 on the National Mall, organizers said.

