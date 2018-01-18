WUSA
Close

Va. women delegates featured on Time magazine cover

Hawa Konte, WUSA 2:41 PM. EST January 18, 2018

(WUSA9) - Some local women candidates, who were inspired to run for office by the first Women's March one year ago, are gracing the cover of the latest Time magazine. 

The cover calls the women the Avengers.  

Eight of Virginia's 11 new Democratic women delegates are on the cover.

The second ever Women's March will take place Sunday January 21, 2018 on the National Mall, organizers said. 

RELATEDThe Women's March is back. Here's what's different
 

© 2018 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories