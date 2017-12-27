Va. delegate race remains undecided after Democrat asks court to reconsider tie

It's been 50 days since voters took to the polls in Virginia, but one race in the Commonwealth remains undecided.

One week ago, following a recount, state officials ruled that Democrat Shelly Simonds would be elected to House District 94, in Newport News, by a single vote. Then, less than 24 hours later, judges ruled that the race was tied after Republican David Yancey's campaign urged officials to count an outstanding ballot.

State officials had made planned to break the tie with the help of a lot draw. However, that plan came to a halt Tuesday afternoon.

Simonds' campaign announced plans that it would file a court motion for reconsideration in an effort to delay Wednesday's drawing. Simonds' lawyers have argued the tie between Simonds and Yancey is invalid.

"My opponent didn't like the outcome so he made an end run around the clear rule of the recount," Simonds said during a press conference.

The Virginia State Board of Elections then decided to postpone Wednesday's drawing just a few hours after Simonds' press conference.

"Any substantive concerns regarding the election or recount should be resolved before a random drawing is conducted," said VA Board of Elections chairman James Alcorn. "This will best serve the voters of HD94 and the rest of the Commonwealth."

What will happen next to decide the House District 94 race is still unclear.

Va. democrat officials told WUSA9 they were pleased with the results.

Parker Slaybaugh, a spokesperson for the House Republican Caucus, said Republicans believe the Court has acted appropriately leading up to Tuesday's decision.

"Virginia election law lays out clearly the rules of recounts, which are conducted under the supervision of a three-judge Court with final authority over all matters pertaining to the recount," he said. "We followed that process and the Court confirmed the results of the election in the 94th District as a tie."

© 2017 WUSA-TV