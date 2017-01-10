Trump's senate confirmation hearings begin Tuesday

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The first two of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks are in the hot seat Tuesday.

Attorney General nominee Jess Sessions and Homeland Security nominee Retired Marine Corps General John Kelly will go before a Senate Commitee.

While many of President-Elect Trump's picks are controversial, what are the chances they will pass through the Senate?

If history is any indication, the answer is that they likely will be approved.

Over the past 200 years, only 9 cabinet picks have been rejected out of thousands.

The last time the Senate rejected a president’s choice was back in 1989 under republican George H. W Bush.

Secretary of Defense pick John Tower was given the kabosh by a Democratic led Senate after public debates about his drinking habits and relationships with women.

On Capitol Hill, Democrats say they are going to fight the nominations.

However, there isn't much they can do. A majority vote is needed to confirm a nominee and

Republicans control the Senate.

Both Donald Trump and the Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell say they are confident all of Trump's picks will be given the green light.