Mexican president cancels DC trip over border wall spat with Pres. Trump

President Donald Trump waves as he walks toward Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, January 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Photo: Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said he's canceling his meeting next Tuesday with President Trump at the White House, just hours after Trump issued an ultimatum that Mexico scrap the visit if it won't pay for a wall he plans to build along the U.S. border.

Esta mañana hemos informado a la Casa Blanca que no asistiré a la reunión de trabajo programada para el próximo martes con el @POTUS. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017

Trump also cited trade policy in a pair of tweets Thursday morning, the first of which said "the U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers of jobs and companies lost."

He added: "If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting."

The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

Nieto was scheduled to meet with Trump on Jan. 31.

Again rejecting Trump's claim that Mexico will finance the barrier, Peña Nieto said that "I regret and reject the decision of the U.S. to build the wall."

As for the meeting, he said: "Based on the final report from the Mexican officials who are in Washington right now ... I will make decisions about what to do next."

Trump has also claimed that Mexico is getting the better of the United States, but the trade deficit can also be seen as a sign of economic strength.

Mexico's economic problems are also among the reasons that so many of its citizens want to come to the United States.

A former president Mexico, President Vicente Fox, echoed the current government's claim that it will never pay for the wall, and poked Trump in a Twitter post.

"Donald, don't be self-indulgent," Fox tweeted. "Mexico has spoken, we will never ever pay" for the wall.

