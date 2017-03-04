WUSA
Close

Trump: Obama tapped my phones before election

USA TODAY , WTSP 8:54 AM. EST March 04, 2017

President Trump, in a Saturday morning tweetstorm, responded to the mounting questions over his ties to Russia by accusing  President Obama of wiretapping him at Trump tower just before the November election.

The outburst follows several days of stories raising questions about meetings between members of the Trump campaign and Russian  officials, particularly two previously undisclosed meetings between now Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak.

"How low has President Obama gone to tapp [sic] my phones during the very sacred election process," he writes. "This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!"

 

 

USA TODAY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories