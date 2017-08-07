Trump nominations behind at 200 day mark

President Donald Trump prepares to welcome President Klaus Iohannis of Romania to the White House for a "working visit" June 9, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Two-hundred days into the Trump Presidency and the "Help Wanted," sign is still out at the White House.

When a new president takes office, there are roughly 4,000 jobs that need to be filled in the administration. Many of them are in the Washington area.

President Trump's hiring at this point lags far behind his predecessors. As of Friday, when Senators left town for summer recess, Trump nominated 277 people for key positions. Less that half have been confirmed.

You can compare that to 433 nominations and 310 confirmations at the same point in Barack Obama's presidency. When George W. Bush was in office during this same time, he had 414 nominations and 294 confirmations.

Some local realtors believe those empty positions are trickling down to the local economy. Jason Trottman has been a realtor with Realty Pros for 13 years. He and other housing experts believe the lack of appointments have negatively impacted the local housing market.

RELATED: What would you ask President Trump?

The company compared the number of luxury homes sold from November to August of this year to the same time period of the last three administrations to see how the numbers stacked up.

"When comparing Trump to other administrations, we are seeing a 30 percent increase in the luxury market. That's higher than we've ever seen in local real estate in quite some time," said Trottman.

They suspect that's because of the financial status of the people Trump has already appointed. As far as the rest of the market is concerned, they say the unfilled positions have had a negative impact on it.

"The rest of the market is very stagnant. It's more of a trickle down impact when it comes to hiring. Because these top positions haven't been filled, the staffers and assistants who would make up the rest of the real estate market have not really engaged and started looking for property," said Trottman.

Once those positions are filled, they suspect the rest of the market will even itself out. Trottman and others do say it's important to factor in supply and demand, and right now there just aren't a lot of people selling homes.

© 2017 WUSA-TV