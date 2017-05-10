Trump allows Russian media, bans American journalists, in Oval Office meeting
The Russian foreign minister and Russia's ambassador to the United States were welcomed at the White House. The pictures of that meeting were provided by a Russian media photographer. The U.S. media wasn't allowed to attend.
WUSA 11:30 PM. EDT May 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Nicole Mittendorff's mom wants firefighter 'culture' changed after reading letter
-
Fight breaks out on Southwest flight from Dallas to Burbank
-
Does Trump Hotel in DC 'buy American?'
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Officer confronts young students at National Arboretum
-
Viral video shows teen throwing woman into pool
-
Introducing the Washington Valor: DC's newest sports team
-
Verify: Pictures of a bear at a backdoor
-
Full Investigation: Woman's skin 'melts off' after medication error
-
'Gray death' opioid can kill with single dose
More Stories
-
Penguins shut out Capitals in Game 7, advance to East finalMay 10, 2017, 10:19 p.m.
-
Yellow Weather Alerts: Thursday - SaturdayFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.
-
Metro's new plan to stop fare jumpers—cardboard boxesMay 10, 2017, 10:59 p.m.