Three attacks, three different responses from President Trump

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - President Trump has had sharply different reactions to the series of American tragedies.



New York he immediately labeled terror. But Las Vegas was the product of a sick mind. And in Charlottesville, there were good people on both sides.

A month ago, when a high stakes gambler murdered 58 people at a country music festival, the president pushed aside talk of tougher gun laws.

“Well, we're not going to talk about that today,” he said. “We won't talk about that.”

Three months ago, he condemned the white nationalist in a sports car who police say mowed down counter protesters in Charlottesville and killed one. But he also blamed both sides for the violence.

"You had a group on one side that was bad, and you had also a group of the other side that was very violent,” he said.



In contrast, within hours of the attack in New York, Trump was blaming Democrat Chuck Schumer, promising to step up extreme vetting, and considering sending the suspect to Guantanamo.

“Send him to Gitmo,” he said at the White House.



He's now backing off Guantanamo. But he's tweeted repeatedly that Sayfullo Saipov deserves the death penalty.

NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

“Why the hypocrisy, why the double standard,” Hassan Shibly of the Council of American-Islamic Relations asked CBS.



At a candlelight vigil in New York, Raoufa Ali said she'd prayed the killer was not a Muslim.

“When a Muslim does it, the whole religion is blamed.”



On Capitol Hill, where some Las Vegas survivors were lobbying for a ban on bump stocks, like the ones used by the country music festival shooter, there was also frustration.

“We knew something needed to be done and we assumed the country was behind us. And a month later, we've seen nothing happen,” said Jason Sherman.



White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the President's fierce response on an attack by an immigrant is not surprising -- that's what he campaigned on.

