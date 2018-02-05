WUSA
Close
Closings Alert 67 closing alerts
Weather Alert Winter Weather Advisory
Close

Talking politics with Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton

Evan Koslof sat down with her last week to talk a number of topics -- including sexual harassment.

Evan Koslof, WUSA 6:05 AM. EST February 05, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - In a one on one discussion, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton spoke with WUSA9 about a wide range of topics.

In the discussion she described her effort to create a commission on sexual harassment, to explore the issue nationwide.

She also pushed for a bill, equipping all federal officers with body cameras, following the shooting of  25-year-old man. She also discussed President Trump's infrastructure plan, calling it a "sham." 

The interview also touched various other topics, including Amazon, statehood, and federal meddling in local DC government. 
 

© 2018 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories