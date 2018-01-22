Should DACA have been included in this spending bill?

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Devastated.

That’s the word several local Dreamers and their supporters used over-and-over again at an impromptu protest organized after a spending bill vote was passed without a clean Dream Act.

At Upper Senate Park, an immigrant from El Salvador (who said she is a permanent resident) broke out in tears as she hugged Montgomery County Dreamer, Karina Velasco.

“It’s very emotional because it’s not just about me. It’s not just about my family," Velasco. "It’s about my community. It’s about all these families are going to continue to live in fear because they’re not going to know when immigration raids are going to happen, when their families are going to be separated.”

The 28-year-old told WUSA9 she's been in Montgomery County since 2004 and is a product of the Maryland school system.

“I feel betrayed. I feel angry at both Democrats for not being strong and standing by our side and for Republicans for continuing to support racist agenda -- that it reflects the administration – what they want," said another Montgomery County resident, Isaias Guerreno.

Guerreno said he's a Dreamer who grew up in conservative Indiana. He moved to the Washington, D.C. area to fight for Dreamers in the Nation's Capital.

Both said they were hoping Monday would be the day they would finally see a clean Dream Act be passed. It's something Dreamers have been fighting for, even under the Obama Administration.

Guerreno said the fight was not easier under President Obama due to the number of deportations, but he mentioned one distinct difference.

"At least the narrative was a lot more inclusive," he said. "We’re nervous of what’s going to happen."

Many of the Dreamers at the impromptu meeting they called a "protest" and "vigil," felt a clean Dream Act either should have been included in the CR or voted on as a stand-alone bill.

They do not believe it should be included with immigration reform or a border security wall, as many Republicans and President Trump have called for.

With DACA set to expire in March, a Dream Act is their most pressing and urgent matter.

A recent CBS Poll taken found 70 percent of the country supports allowing Dreamers to stay. A Dream Act could protect some 800,000 Dreamers from deportation and provide a path to citizenship.

Instead, Guerreno said on Monday’s vote, “It means that for one more, like one more time, Congress did not listen to what a majority of Americans wanted.”

Velasco slammed Democrats on Monday saying, “They continue to push back. That they continue to promise us and they don’t deliver."

Velasco works for the group, CASA de Maryland. Guerreno works for FIRM, the Fair Immigrant Reform Movement. Both said their experiences are they reason why their careers now include fighting for Dreamers.

They also say despite fears, they will remain hopeful.

“We have allies,” said Velasco, vowing a fight in the upcoming elections if no Dream Act is passed.

The Pew Research Center says the Washington D.C. is among the top 20 cities with the largest number of current DACA enrollees as of 2017.

