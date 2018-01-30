San Juan Mayor to attend Pres. Trump's SOTU draws criticism

Carmen Yulin Cruz, Mayor of San Juan Puerto Rico, speaks to the media after meeting with the House Democratic Caucus about the current situation in Puerto Rico, on Capitol Hill November 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. - New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand invited Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz to President Trump’s first State of the Union Address, which is already drawing reactions before the actual event.

One of those reactions comes from a 38-year-old who is still debating on whether she should accept her home as a loss and move back to Washington D.C.

“San Juan is pretty recovered," Marilu Mayorga told WUSA 9. "I would've wanted for ALL the mayors and our governor, including the Mayor of San Juan, to stand together and remind people there's 3.5 million people here who are being left out. We can't vote on the main land and we still have -- we're part, you know we're all Americans."

WUSA 9 spoke to Mayorga from the Northwest town of Isabela, Puerto Rico.

Mayorga said her town is still on generators.

We ran into the former Georgetown student volunteering at the Puerto Rican Governor's DC office last September, when Hurricane Maria made landfall.

She couldn't get back home.

In a Facebook video, you see a light on a home and Mayorga’s voice saying, “Hey everyone … see what 100 days without power looks like."

She returned December 26.

Mayorga said her home had flooded.

"I had to throw away all the furniture,” she said. “Everything was full of maggots, mud and the job is so big and I thought that I could do it on my own and it takes. It's going to take an army."

The United States Army Corps of Engineers is there and posts updates to Twitter.

As of two days ago, which was the 133rd “Response Day,” only 80 percent of households approved for a Blue Roof had one installed. The same update says only 68.5 percent of the island has electricity.

Mayorga got emotional talking about how she's now disputing FEMA's assessment on her home.

There are reports FEMA will stop delivering food and water on Puerto Rico next week. Those reports credit the Agency’s leader and says FEMA is still handing out emergency cash in an effort to jump-start the economy -- getting people into stores to buy supplies -- instead of relying on free food and water from FEMA.

