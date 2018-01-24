Safe for now? Trump talks 'dreamers' citizenship

(Photo: Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Moments before he left the White House for Switzerland, President Donald J. Trump said he was open to granting citizenship for "dreamers," undocumented immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children.

"[Citizenship] is going to happen at some point in the future over a period of 10 to 12 years," Mr. Trump said Wednesday.

RELATED: Trump: If there's no border wall, there's no DACA deal

"Somebody does a great job. They worked hard. It gives incentive to do a great job. They've worked hard. They've done terrifically. Whether they have a little company or whether they work or whatever they're doing - if they do a great job, I think it's a nice thing to have incentive of, after a period of years being able to become a citizen."

The president's comments came hours after administration officials outlined four priorities to secure a deal on immigration - a border wall with guaranteed funding, an end to chain migration, a halt to the diversity visa program, and devising a permanent fix for dreamers' legal status.

Mr. Trump seemed to slightly shift his administration's position before heading to the World Economic Forum in Davos, prioritizing dreamers' legal status first, then moving to a more comprehensive immigration that will deal with issues like chain migration.

The president also suggested he may extend the deadline to find a fix for the DACA program, currently set to expire March 5.

"Yeah I might do that. I'm not guaranteeing it..." the president said.

© 2018 WUSA-TV