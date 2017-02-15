Report: Kid Rock discussed as Senate candidate

Kid Rock for Senator?
According to a report from Rollcall.com, the 46-year-old musician, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, was brought up at a Michigan Republican Party convention last weekend to contend for Democrat Debbie Stabenow’s seat in next year’s election.
The report says no official decisions have been made yet.
“I am definitely a Republican on fiscal issues and the military, but I lean to the middle on social issues,” Rock told The Guardian. “I am no fan of abortion, but it’s not up to a man to tell a woman what to do. As an ordained minister I don’t look forward to marrying gay people, but I’m not opposed to it.”
Rock endorsed then-Republican candidate Donald Trump for President in 2016 in an interview with Rolling Stone. His online store still offers merchandise backing the current Commander-in-chief, including hats that say “Make America Bada-- Again.”
