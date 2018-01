NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks to the media after a meeting at Trump Tower on December 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Congressman Steve Scalise was listed in fair condition at Medstar Hospital on Wednesday night after a planned follow-up surgery.

He'll be in the hospital for several more days -- then, will continue recovering at home.

The surgrey is related to the injuries from when he was shot by a gunman during a Congressional baseball game practice last June.

