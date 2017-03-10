President Trump lining up support behind GOP health care bill

Medical bill and health insurance form with calculator (Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: everydayplus, everydayplus)

There is still one big question remaining when it comes to the new GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare: How much will it cost?

It's been four days since the GOP health care plan was unveiled, and that is a key detail that seems to be missing.

Guesses about whether it will be more than Obamacare differ depending on who you ask, but the bill is now headed for the budget committee so we could know the price tag by Monday.

The GOP proposal eliminates the controversial individual mandate, employer mandate, and most taxes

The legislation keeps part of the Affordable Care Act including protection for those with pre-existing conditions, dependent coverage until age 26.

It also waits until 2020 to roll back President Obama's Medicaid expansion.

The plan has been met with some fierce opposition. Some conservatives call the plan 'Obamacare-lite', saying it doesn't go far enough. Democrats believe millions will be left without insurance.

The plan could be up for a vote in the House by the end of the month.

If you would like to review the 123 page bill in its entirety, click here.

