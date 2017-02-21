Pres. Trump's trips cost taxpayers $10 million

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - President Donald Trump’s trips to his Florida estate have cost taxpayers approximately $10 million so far.
Here’s how that number breaks down.
Air Force One costs about $180,000 per hour to operate. It’s a four-hour roundtrip flight from D.C. to Palm Beach, so that’s $720,000 per trip.
President Trump has taken three trips to Mar-a-Lago during his first month in office, spending a total of 11 days at what he calls the “Winter White House.”
Other costs factored into the $10 million figure include disruptions to businesses near Mar-a-Lago and paying for Coast Guard units near the shoreline.
During his eight years in office, President Obama racked up about $97 million in travel costs. President Trump is on pace to eclipse that amount by the end of his first year.
