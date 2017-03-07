Porn resolution passes Tennessee Senate

State Sen. Mae Beavers (Photo: The Tennessean)

A joint resolution in the Tennessee General Assembly condemning pornography as a "public health crisis" that is making men less interested in marrying passed unanimously in the Senate on Monday.

The nonbinding resolution was sponsored by Sen. Mae Beavers, R-Mt. Juliet, and was passed without any discussion on the Senate floor. It calls for education, policy change, prevention and research on the negative effects of pornography.

Specifically, the resolution says that more millennials are exposed to porn at a younger age, causing eating disorders, and that "children and youth are exposed to pornography that often times serves as their sex education and shapes their sexual templates."

The resolution will now be sent to Gov. Bill Haslam's desk for approval.

This story originally appeared on The Tennessean’s website.

