Verify: Is human trafficking getting worse?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Windshield shirt warning post goes viral
-
Video appears to show the shooting involving two cops
-
Young woman's cautionary windshield tale
-
Police investigate crash involving officer
-
2 police officers shot in DC
-
Two related MS-13 gang murders
-
Mom's tax refund goes viral
-
Northeast DC residents protest proposd development
-
Chef Hot Pants from Martinique
-
Two construction workers shot in SE DC
More Stories
-
GRAPHIC: Video appears to show shooting of cops in NE, DCFeb 23, 2017, 11:02 p.m.
-
Md. officer nearly struck by car, fires at man…Feb 24, 2017, 9:08 a.m.
-
Social media used for gang recruitmentFeb 24, 2017, 12:01 a.m.