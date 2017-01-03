WUSA
Trump tweet squashes GOP plan to gut House ethics office

Within hours of a critical tweet from the president-elect, House Republicans dropped plans to gut the Congressional ethics office.

Bruce Leshan, WUSA 7:52 PM. EST January 03, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The power of a tweet.
  
The plan to emasculate the House ethics office was sponsored by Rep. Bob Goodlatte of Virginia. It had passed with overwhelming support from rank and file Republicans at a closed door meeting.

But then came President-elect Donald Trump on Twitter.

He hashtagged it #DTS, for drain the swamp.

The House set up the Office of Congressional Ethics in 2008 after a string of scandals sent two Republicans and a Democrat to jail. It's run by an outside board and has it's own staff of investigators.
  
Goodlatte declined an interview request from WUSA9, but complained in a statement that "responding to an anonymous accusation" to the ethics office "drags good people's names through the mud..."

The effort to weaken the ethics office put Mr. Trump and Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on the same side. Pelosi said the Republicans' plan would have functionally destroyed the ethics watchdog. At the urging of President-elect Trump, the House GOP backed away.

House Republicans do still plan to study possible changes to the ethics office and finish that work by August.


